Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,560 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TALO stock opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

