Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 299.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $111,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,781. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.