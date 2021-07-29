Targa Resources’ (TRGP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.52 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRGP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.44.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,425 shares of company stock worth $5,312,283 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.