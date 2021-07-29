Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Increased by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 2.1% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $13,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.47.

TGT traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.99. 98,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.82 and a fifty-two week high of $262.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

