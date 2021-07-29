Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

