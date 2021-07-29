TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a growth of 3,740.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 674,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TAT Technologies by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TAT Technologies has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.44.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.