TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Announces Earnings Results

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.650 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.470-$6.470 EPS.

TEL traded up $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $146.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $87.46 and a fifty-two week high of $146.66.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

