TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $158.00 at Robert W. Baird

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $141.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.96. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $144.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 235,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 606,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

