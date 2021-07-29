Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 195 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Watsco were worth $14,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Watsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,157,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSO opened at $275.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $307.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.97.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

