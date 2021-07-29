Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 191.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Shares of APD stock opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

