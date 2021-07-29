Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,521 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after acquiring an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $226.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.