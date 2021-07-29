Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

