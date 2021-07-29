Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 20,796 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,243,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

