Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 9,667 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $12,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 17.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

