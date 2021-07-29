Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 379 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.88. 44,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,338. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

