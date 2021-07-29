Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.50. 12,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,434. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.