Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 147,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,334,629. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

