Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of NMI worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in NMI in the first quarter worth about $116,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 7,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,409. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

