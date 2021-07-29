Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,062,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,566,600,000 after purchasing an additional 223,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after buying an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after buying an additional 215,605 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.17. 143,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,623. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

