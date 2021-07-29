Team (NYSE:TISI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

TISI opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Team has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.20 million. Team had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Team will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Team by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Team by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

