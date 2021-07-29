Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Update

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSVNF opened at $11.76 on Thursday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

