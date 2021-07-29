Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $74,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $26.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

