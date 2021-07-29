Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $260.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $266.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.29.

TDOC opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.27. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $320,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,783,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

