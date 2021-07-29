Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.250-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $7.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.94. The stock had a trading volume of 215,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.51. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.78 and a twelve month high of $459.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $455.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

