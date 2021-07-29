TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TIXT shares. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.28 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 51.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
