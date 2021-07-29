TELUS (TU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TELUS alerts:

NYSE TU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.20. 11,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $23.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.