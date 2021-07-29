Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.95

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.95 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 7351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

