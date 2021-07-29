Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion.

Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. 185,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.73.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

