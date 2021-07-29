Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $528 million-$531 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.68 million.Tenable also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.25-0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.80.

NASDAQ TENB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.87. 1,075,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,999. Tenable has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,729. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

