Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.29-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.97 million.Teradyne also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.550 EPS.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.65. 2,027,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,115. Teradyne has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

