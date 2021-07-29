Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion.

Shares of Terex stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. 586,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,492. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.43.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.19.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

