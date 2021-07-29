TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Cut to $17.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $17.75 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 104.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Cowen started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Shares of TRSSF stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10).

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

