Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $768.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $812.00 to $768.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.76.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $646.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.26 billion, a PE ratio of 646.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.55. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,925 shares of company stock valued at $15,183,184. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

