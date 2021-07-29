Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.8% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.14 on Thursday, hitting $189.99. 118,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,506. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $175.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

