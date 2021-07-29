Textron Inc. (TXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 1st

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $69.10 on Thursday. Textron has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

