TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TGTX stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. 7,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,990. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.14.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.