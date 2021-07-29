Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on THLLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thales currently has an average rating of Buy.

THLLY stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65. Thales has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

