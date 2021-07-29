The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AAN stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.47. 1,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,262. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.48. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

