The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.35. 2,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,262. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Aaron's Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

