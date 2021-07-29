The AES (AES) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The AES (NYSE:AES) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect The AES to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The AES to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AES opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The AES has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

