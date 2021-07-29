The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BPRN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

