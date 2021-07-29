The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the June 30th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 87.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.87.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.