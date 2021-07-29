The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after buying an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 131,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

