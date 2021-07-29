The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.

Shares of CHEF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 748,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,729. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

