The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%.
Shares of CHEF traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. The company had a trading volume of 748,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,729. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46.
In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,782.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About The Chefs’ Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
Read More: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.