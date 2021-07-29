The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.560-$3.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CC. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of CC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,789. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chemours news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

