The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Boosted by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.12. 220,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,566,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $246.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

