The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Community Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Community Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 28.78%.

TCFC stock opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Community Financial has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Community Financial by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Community Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Community Financial by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

