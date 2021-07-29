The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €71.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.18 ($90.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.27 ($72.09).

Shares of DPW opened at €58.89 ($69.28) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €56.99.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

