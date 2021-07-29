The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading Down 4.2%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 465,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,656,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Green Organic Dutchman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $129.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 340.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%.

About The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

