The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $61.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s current price.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

JYNT stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. The Joint has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Equities analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,690.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,409,504. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Joint during the second quarter valued at $336,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in The Joint during the second quarter valued at $766,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Joint by 1.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 21.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

